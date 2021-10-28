RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Moi University closed indefinitely [Statement]

All students asked to vacate the University premises by noon

Moi University (main campus) has been closed indefinitely following protests staged by lecturers and workers at the higher learning institution.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, all students have been advised to vacate the University premises by noon on Thursday, after the senate resolved to suspend teaching and learning activities.

“Senate resolved to suspend teaching and learning activities at the main campus due to the industrial action by staff which has affected university operations.

"Subsequently, students at the main campus are directed to vacate the hostels and leave the university premises by 12:00 noon on Thursday October 28th, 2021”. The university senate and management board recognize and appreciate your patience and mature conduct in the past days,” read part of a statement from the office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics Research and Extension.

The university's workers and lecturers downed their tools on Monday citing delays in payment of their salaries and failure by the institution to implement the 2017/2021 Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) and consequent salary arrears.

The employees, through their unions Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu)and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), vowed to continue with their strike until their grievances are heard and demands met.

