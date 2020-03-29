A 26-year old bodaboda rider has died after he was clobbered by police on Friday evening when raw police brutality was reported in different parts of the country as the nation went into curfew to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Quoting a brother to the deceased, K24 reported that the family of the deceased who was identified as Hamisi Juma Kambiliwa blames the police brutality for the death.

Kambiliwa who hails from Ujamaa village in Likoni was accosted by police after taking a pregnant woman to hospital past the 7pm national curfew.

“Here he was flagged down by police officers who were patrolling the area. However, he defied the orders and drove past them and one of the officers hit him on the hand, then he lost control of his motorcycle and fell on a metal stand that pierced his stomach. The officers cornered him after he fell down and continued to clobber him until he fainted,” said Hidaya Fweda, a brother to the deceased.

Good samaritans who responded to his distress calls found him in severe pain and rushed him to a private hospital where he received first aid before being taken to Kwale District Hospital.

Police whipping Kenyans who were caught up in the night of terror

His condition continued to worsen, with Doctors recommending differen scans that saw him moved to Msambweni District Hospital.

“At Kwale District Hospital, he was ordered to undergo several scans which the facility did not have and since his health kept on deteriorating he was ordered to be transferred to Msambweni District Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

The deceased was buried at Ngombeni Sub-County in Kwale County on Sunday.

Fweda urged the government and the civil society to look into the matter that was reported at Inuka Police Station.

Likoni Sub County Police Commander, Jane Munywoki said that she was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of that matter since no officers have reported to me. But since l have heard it from you, let me follow up,” she said when asked to shed more light into the matter.