President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi who are perceived to be on different political sides all addressed the multitude.

What was evident all through their brief public interactions was the fact that they are not at all at loggerheads and that whatever differences they may have are left at the podium after they step away.

Some of the key moments which proved that these politicians are just competitors and not actual enemies include:-

DP Ruto and Decorum

There was a high level of decorum at the 2021 Mashujaa Day fete. No leader snubbed another nor was there an incident of breech of protocol during the speeches.

Unlike past events where a leader was seated too far back or another denied the chance to speak or another failing to mention the other in protocol observance, Mashujaa Day saw the leaders accord each other their due respect.

DP Ruto, being a high ranking state official, shared a greeting and a brief conversation with all the top politicians at the podium when he arrived.

He shared a laugh with President Kenyatta when the President arrived and even had a quick conversations with his 2022 presidency competitors, whom he is continually bashing while at campaign rallies.

Raila's Speech

ODM party leader and 2022 presidential hopeful Raila Odinga was given a chance to address the gathering right before DP Ruto took the stand, in accordance with the protocol guides.

Before giving his speech, Raila invited former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi to speak.

It is important to note that Mudavadi is also hoping to become Kenya's fifth president in 2022.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader kept his address brief, urging Kenyans to maintain unity and peaceful living even as the nation approaches the General Election season.

Raila also kept his address short, paying tribute to Kenya's freedom fighters and declaring that former President Mwai Kibaki is one of his heroes.

