More Teachers marking KCSE strike over unpaid allowances (Video)

Teachers marking the recently concluded Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at State House Girls’ are protesting over unpaid allowances.
Teachers marking KCSE at Moi Girls were the first to strike on Monday
In videos seen by Pulse Live, the teachers are herd chanting “hio si pesa ni takataka" slogans as they march towards an unidentified individual who wanted to address them.
The teacher’s strike comes a day after their counterparts who are marking exams at Moi Girls’ in Nairobi protested over lack of payment of their allowances.
In a video, the teachers at Moi Girls chanted the “bado mapambano" slogans on Monday evening.
