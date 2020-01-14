Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday broke off his promise to stay off social media in 2020 following President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet reshuffle.

Kuria came out to express shock at President Kenyatta's appointment of prominent anti-Ruto blogger, Zack Kinuthia, as the new Education CAS.

Kuria showed his contempt for Kenyatta's choice by sarcastically claiming Kinuthia would advance the Incompetency Based Curriculum.

"To enhance the roll out of the Incompetency Based Curriculum, i have removed PROFESSOR Colleta Suda as the CAS for Education and replaced her with Zack Kinuthia, HSC," Kuria said in a stament published on his social media platforms.

Kinuthia will, however, not be a replacement to Prof Colleta Suda who has been moved to the Ministry of Gender Affairs where she will serve as Principal Secretary.

The Ministry of Education did not have a CAS before Kinuthia's appointments - his position will be mainly to assist and deputize CS George Magoha.

Amb. Simon Nabukwesi was nominated to take over from Prof Suda as the PS in charge of University Education and Research.

The Curriculum Based Curriculum which is being rolled under the Ministry of Education is under Dr Belio Kipsang who remains the PS for Early Learning & Basic Education.

The Gatundu South MP had announced a complete absence from all social media platforms as part of his 2020 resolutions.

“Happy New Year 2020 good people. For those who thought they know me: I am deactivating my Social Media Accounts (Except Whatsapp) throughout 2020. See you in 2021. This is my last post of the year," he announced on the eve of New Year.