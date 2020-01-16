Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria has declared his interest for the Secretary-general position in Jubilee Party.

He put up a poster for his campaign with the words "Moses Kuria for Secretary-General & Cabinet Secretary without portfolio."

This was seen by some of his followers as a troll on the current Jubilee Party Secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

Moses Kuria declares powerful Jubilee Party position he is eyeing

In July 2019, Kuria defended Tuju against DP William Ruto who had accused the party Secretary-General over the 'chief strategist' role for an opposition party.

Jubilee woes

Ruto had expressed his shock on reports from local dailies that Tuju was the new political strategist for Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga

But Kuria responded saying that the ruling party he was talking about died on March 9, 2018, when President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga came together in the famous handshake.

Kuria has since broken a promise he made on December 31, 2019, that he would stay off social media as he began posting on Facebook.