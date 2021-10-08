Moses Kuria reveals incident that injured his legs [Video]

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Francis Gachuri on Thursday, October 7, Kuria said that he had suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed.

The MP added that he has so far undergone three surgeries at Karen Hospital, his last one being on Wednesday, October 6.

The company which sells the electric blanket has issued a statement following the incident.

Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, regretted that they were unaware that Kuria has pre-existing condition that may have led to the damage caused.

"We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred. It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger. The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria's friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions," their statement read in part.

Kuria now wants Parliament to probe the firm after the unfortunate accident.

He has also pressed for KEBS and the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade to explain the criteria used to approve such products.