RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Moses Kuria reveals incident that injured his legs [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria said he has undergone 3 surgeries in the last few weeks.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Jimi Wanjigi
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with Jimi Wanjigi

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has finally revealed why he has been in hospital since late September.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Francis Gachuri on Thursday, October 7, Kuria said that he had suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket gifted to him by a friend.

"I am in hospital because I was involved in a minor incident in which I burnt my legs.

"I was first told that you connect it to the power, which I did. I connected it to power and stepped on it. At night, my legs raptured and I had to be rushed to hospital the following day," he disclosed.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria opens up about his health

The MP added that he has so far undergone three surgeries at Karen Hospital, his last one being on Wednesday, October 6.

The company which sells the electric blanket has issued a statement following the incident.

Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, regretted that they were unaware that Kuria has pre-existing condition that may have led to the damage caused.

"We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred. It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger. The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria's friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions," their statement read in part.

Kuria now wants Parliament to probe the firm after the unfortunate accident.

He has also pressed for KEBS and the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade to explain the criteria used to approve such products.

Some patients with such dangerous burns require amputation of the toes and or skin grafts. Kuria's treatment was not disclosed.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuiding his life from scratch

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his mother Mama Ngina. The family is one of the most well-connected in Kenyatta

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru