Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has joined Kenyans in responding to media reports that 17 MPs have tested positive for coronavirus after a voluntary test run that saw 50 parliamentarians test for the disease.

Kuria called on Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to immediately publish the names of the 17 MPs if it was true that the legislators had tested positive for the corona virus.

The Gatundu South legislator stated that the nature of an MP's job involved frequent interactions with members of the public, noting that publishing the names of the infected MPs would help the many Kenyans who have had contact with the victims to come out for voluntary testing.

"Dear CS Mutahi Kagwe. If its true 17 MPs have tested positive for Corona Virus, it is only fair you release the names so that Kenyans who have interacted with them can rush for testing. An MP by the nature of their jobs can infect up to 3.000 people so we are looking at 50,000 infections arising from MPs," Kuria stated.

He added that if the Ministry of Health knew the report was fake, then it should proceed to arrest the owners of media houses that had carried the story.

Both speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate did not deny or confirm that 17 members from the two houses had tested positive for Covid19.

The Speakers said the test results were provided in confidence and only shared with the legislators who undertook the tests.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo, one of those who undertook the test, revealed his test results on Twitter indicated that he had tested negative.

The 50 MPs who undertook tests were suspected to have had contact with Rabai MP William Kamoti who became the first MP to test negative for coronavirus.