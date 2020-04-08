Senate Kenneth Lusaka has addressed claims by several media platforms that almost 20 legislators tested positive for Covid-19.

Reports on KTN News, claimed that at least 20 of them had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Speaker Lusaka stated he could not confirm nor deny the reports that have since gone viral.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka

However, he addressed the state of his own results which he said came back negative.

Voluntary testing

"... because I did the testing here plus my security and my family. I know my results. I am negative," the Speaker said.

According to the Senate Speaker, testing was voluntarily done by legislators and the status of their health for now remains confidential.

Senator James Orengo's samples being taken for Covid-19 testing

"You know testing was voluntary and this is very confidential. The doctors give results to individual members who went for testing," he stated.

"Members who have done the testing, they are being given their results as individuals, so the only person who would know is the individual who was tested and the Ministry of Health," he added.