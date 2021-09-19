Mother of slain brothers reveals she has a hard time leaving the house

Speaking to TV47, the visibly heartbroken mother described how hard life has been ever since her two boys were tragically and brutally taken away from her.

Holding back tears, Wawira described how she's developed a special morning routine that connects her more to her sons. "I am their mother and when I wake up, I always go to their bedrooms and make their beds, though they are not here with me,"

Police brutality in Kenya

Scrutiny of police enforcement of coronavirus rules in Kenya gained urgency after the deaths in custody of the two brothers who were detained on suspicion of breaking curfew.

The brothers were last seen alive on Aug. 1 in the town of Kianjokoma, Embu county where they were detained for being outdoors after the 10 p.m. nationwide curfew. Relatives found their bodies at a local morgue three days later.

An autopsy found that the brothers had died of head and rib injuries. Officers said the two had fallen from a moving police vehicle, but the family and the public have doubted that the injuries were consistent with the police account.

The six police suspects

In September 2, six police officers were charged with the murder of Njiru and Marura. The six; Benson Mputhia, Consolata Kariuki, Nicholas Cheruyoit, Martin Wanyama, Lilian Chemuna and James Mwaniki pleaded not guilty when they appeared in Milimani Law Courts.

The officers who all pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder each remain in custody until their parole applications are considered on September 22.

The accused had earlier wanted an inquest be conducted first before they take plea an application that was opposed by the prosecution.

The suspects had not taken plea since they were first arraigned on August 17. They had been detained at Capitol Hill police station pending conclusion of investigations.