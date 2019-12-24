The Gachagua family is once again in mourning after the death of their matriarch, Martha Kirigo Gachagua.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday shared a message on the death of the 89-year-old matriarch remembering her as "the greatest mother".

"Our mother, Martha Kirigo Gachagua, went to be with the Lord yesternight. Though it is difficult for us, we celebrate the precious life that we spent together with her.

"Her 89 years in this world were truly a great blessing and she was the greatest mother. May our mother rest in eternal peace," the MP stated.

The Gachagua family

Rigathi Gachagua is brother to the late former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua who died of cancer in February 2017.

The late Governor Nderitu was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in London when he succumbed.

Later in the year, in September, one of Nderitu Gachagua's grandsons died in a tragic incident in Ring Road Estate, Nyeri town.

The two-year-old boy was mauled by dogs belonging to a neighbour. The dogs were later euthanized.