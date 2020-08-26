One person has been burnt to death after a gruesome road accident at Suswa, along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

Videos shared online showed vehicles on fire although residents had attempted to put out the fire but they were overpowered by the raging flames.

Police confirmed that a middle aged man who was driving one of the vehicles died in the morning road crash.

Data by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that pedestrians account for the highest number of fatalities in road accidents this year.

Gruesome road accident

From January to April 954 people perished on Kenyan roads, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the same period last year where 953 people succumbed.

Accidents on Kenyan roads

367 were pedestrians followed by motorcyclists at 238 deaths and 156 passengers.

The report indicated that the number of passengers who have lost their lives on the road has gone down compared to the same period in 2019.

NTSA's report indicated that four out of every five crashes in the country can be attributed to human error and brake failure.

Other common causes of these accidents are distracted driving, drunk driving, rains, and running red lights.

Night driving, tailgating, wrong-way driving, potholes, design defects, improper turns, teenage driving, drugs, tyre blowouts and animal crossings are other causes.

Video of the accident, courtesy Twitter