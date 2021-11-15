MP Abdullswamad overcome with grief as 4 members of staff die in accident

The four, identified as: Ali Omar Naaman, Carol Wayua Mueni, Athman Mohammed Omar and Elysian Musyoka, died in a road accident over the weekend.

They are said to have been on the road on official assignment when the car they were travelling in experienced a tyre burst.

Their vehicle lost control and rolled several times leading to the four deaths.

A statement from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) read: "We are saddened to learn of the death of 4 members of Hon. Nassir team namely Ali Omar Naaman, Ms. Carol Wayua Mueni, Athman Mohammed Omar and Elysian Musyoka through a tragic road accident this evening. We pray for the families of the deceased during this difficult time."

Pulse Live Kenya

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho wrote: "I extend my profound condolences and heartfelt sympathies to their families and Hon. Abdullswamad Shariff Nassir for this devastating loss.

"May the Almighty Allah SWT assuage your grief and grant you strength and patience to endure this calamity. We raise our hands in prayers with you all as we ask the Almighty to grant the deceased forgiveness and Jannatul Firdaus. Inna Lillahi Waina Ileyhi Rajiu'un," the Governor wrote.

Honouring Members of Staff who die on Duty

The legislator's reaction is in contrast with a recent revelation made by former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a.

In an unrelated incident, Lillian noted that she was shocked on how the Dr Alfred Mutua administration handled the passing of her members of staff in 2017.

Lillian disclosed that she started mulling on the idea of leaving the Governor in 2017 when he behaved callously toward the deaths of her members of staff.

"My reawakening, however, began in 2017. I had come from a trip... and my bodyguards had dropped me at home but on their way back, they had an accident and the woman and the man died. Their deaths were not even mourned... Then my personal driver also later died and the same thing happened. In fact, I got a new driver the following morning. The two incidents hit me hard.