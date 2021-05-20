RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

MP who had vowed to resign if Jubilee lost to UDA in Rurii Ward by-election changes tune

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Kipipiri MP explains why he is not ready to quit

President Uhuru Kenyatta with National Assembly Majority Amos Kimunya and a section of Jubilee party MPs
President Uhuru Kenyatta with National Assembly Majority Amos Kimunya and a section of Jubilee party MPs

Kipipiri MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has backed out of his promise of resigning over the just concluded Rurii Ward by-election.

Mr Kimunya had vowed to surrender his seat if the Jubilee candidate did not take the seat.

The ruling party lost to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party with a margin of just over 1,000 votes.

"Unfortunately for me, I did not consult the people of Kipipiri that I represent. Resigning is a fundamental issue that requires public participation," Kimunya stated, abandoning his earlier promise.

