Kipipiri MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has backed out of his promise of resigning over the just concluded Rurii Ward by-election.
MP who had vowed to resign if Jubilee lost to UDA in Rurii Ward by-election changes tune
Kipipiri MP explains why he is not ready to quit
Pulse Live Kenya
Mr Kimunya had vowed to surrender his seat if the Jubilee candidate did not take the seat.
The ruling party lost to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party with a margin of just over 1,000 votes.
"Unfortunately for me, I did not consult the people of Kipipiri that I represent. Resigning is a fundamental issue that requires public participation," Kimunya stated, abandoning his earlier promise.
