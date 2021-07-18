Mtajificha wapi?- Ruto quotes Bible as he takes on Uhuru and Raila [Video]

Quoting the book of Isaiah 10:1, the DP said “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the poor, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless.”

“What will you do on the day of reckoning, when disaster comes from afar? To whom will you run for help? Where will you leave your riches? Nothing will remain but to cringe among the captives or fall among the slain,” the deputy president continued.

He explained that even in the push for constitutional amendments it should not profit leaders by creating positions and sharing power and end up burdening Kenyans.

He added that doing so would be stepping away from God’s will.

The deputy president has been a fierce critic of the referendum push, maintaining that Kenyans’ problems were superior to the BBI which according to him is not a priority.

He also explained that his “bottom-up” economic model was founded on the bible and quoted Psalms 113:7-8 which reads “He raises the poor from the dust; he lifts the needy from their misery and makes them companions of princes, the princes of his people.”

DP Ruto said that the Kenyan political conversation had changed to give priority to the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also been outlining his dream for the transformation of rural and centres in Kenya into prosperous units that are not far removed and discriminated against from the urban areas.

In a statement dated Monday, July 12, Odinga gave a list of emerging towns across the country that are likely to grow exponentially.

“As Prime Minister, I championed slum upgrading as a means of ensuring those fleeing rural areas do not end up in more deplorable urban dwellings. President Uhuru Kenyatta has championed urban regeneration, especially in his second term.

“Going forward, and to ensure more balanced growth, urban regeneration will need to go hand in hand with a very deliberate policy of Rural Transformation that makes rural life more livable and migration to cities unnecessary. Where our policies have encouraged rural-urban migration, we will need approaches that encourage rural-urban integration,” Odinga said.