Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday called upon supporters of the Jubilee Party to stop blaming ODM Leader Raila Odinga for what he termed as the direct mistakes of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murkomen said many of the Jubilee Supporters who are sympathetic to Deputy President William Ruto, have a habit of claiming the problems facing the p[arty were brought by Raila through the handshake.

The Senator, however, defended Raila, saying he was a politician whose interest was the collapse of his competitirs.

Murkomen claimed the post-handshake problems in Jubilee were organized by Uhuru at a personal and direct level.

"I don't want in this debate to blame Raila Odinga. Raila is a politician who, like any other Opposition leader will look for an opportunity to bring down their competitors."

"Let us this stop nonsense, as Jubilee Supporters, of using Raila Odinga as the bogeyman. The problems facing William Ruto have nothing to do with Raila, they have everything to do with Uhuru who personally planned to get someone else to countermand his deputy," the fiery Senator stated.

The former Senate Majority Leader added that he had a personal and professional friendship with Raila and was looking forward to a fair contest in the 2022 Presidential election.

Murkomen said the Ruto team would accept the results of the election even if they were defeated in the democratic contest.