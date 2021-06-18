Mudavadi, Wetangula accused of not paying Sh10,000 debt

In a post made by activist Boniface Mwangi, the two were accused of allegedly agreeing to pay for self-portraits form the artist identified as Ali Hassan.

Senator Wetangula's Personal Assistant (PA) was also listed as one of the public personalities who had defaulted on the delivered portraits.

"Hey Musalia Mudavadi and Wetangula please pay Ali who drew your portraits. He says you never paid. It's only Sh10,000. You have his number.

"Wetangula while at it, ask your PA Chris Mandu to pay for his too. It's shameful to take advantage of him. If you can't pay, don't take it," Mwangi stated.

Mudavadi, Wetangula net worth

The two leaders are ranked among Kenya's high-net worth individuals with multi-billion shilling investments.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader is estimated to be worth more than Sh24 billion with some reports indicating that he made half of this wealth (Sh10 billion) between 2002-2013.

His Nairobi residence was valued at Sh250 million as of 2017 and he remains one of the few politicians who own a chopper whose value is estimated at Sh300 million.

The politician's son has invested in banks, insurance, property and residential apartments on Riverside.

The Ford-K party leader is valued at a net worth of Sh2.4 billion.