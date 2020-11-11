A new Infotrak survey has ranked Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr as the est performing Senator in the country.

The survey gave the Makueni Senator a score of 66.4% placing him ahead of his Senate colleagues.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen scooped second position with a 58.8% score.

Embattled Samburu Governor Steven Lelegwe took third place with 57.2%, Kwale Senator Issa Juma Boy with 55.4% and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala with 54.8% took the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo was the only woman among the top ten senators at position six with a 54.6% score.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot (52.8%), Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (52.6%), Murang'a Senator Irnungu Kang'ata and Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio (52.1%) concluded the top the list in position seven, eight, nine and ten respectively.

The Senate of Kenya

“The question we were asking the respondents is how they would rate the overall performance of their senators on a scale of 1-10, where one meant worst, and 10 the best,” Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho explained.