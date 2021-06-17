Kiunjuri's party robbed of Sh3 million worth of property

According to a statement from the party, the stolen items include laptops, printers, hard disks worth Sh 3 million.

The Service Party offices are located in Nairobi’s Upperhill with another wing along Langata Road.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We have since reported the matter to Capitol Police station and their response was good and timely. They have commenced investigations following our recording of statements. We expect the police to move swiftly and apprehend the culprits,” read TSP’s statement.

Party officials have accused their political rivals of sabotage and intimidation.

"Only a few weeks ago, our meetings have been disrupted, police have tear gassed our supporters, and now this, a break-in to steal and vandalize and interrupt our operations?” the party’s secretary general Nthiomi Kendi questioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

She said that the country should not be taken back to the days whereby political parties were intimidated.

“The data they have destroyed or stolen was well backed up and protected. As TSP we shall remain steadfast and focused. Nothing will stop us. We were called to serve and that is what we will do,” she concluded.

Kiunjuri formed the party in 2020 five months after he was fired as Agriculture CS following a fallout between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

Kiunjuri is keen on establishing an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto for the 2022 presidential election.

Kiunjuri is battling Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to be picked as DP Ruto’s running mate.

“The kingpin will be shown by the numbers. Ruto will look from all the regions, those seeking to be his running mate and make an informed decision. I have been a party leader to a party that has won several seats before,” he said at a press conference at TSP headquarters on June 2.

However, the former CS insists that he will not fold his party to join the United Democratic Alliance associated with Ruto.