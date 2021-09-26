My son was not arrested at JKIA - Treasury CS clarifies

Noting that two well-known bloggers perpetuated the now confirmed fake news, CS Yatani termed the reports as malicious.

The two bloggers - Robert Alai and Cyprian Nyakundi - had alleged that Ibrae had been arrested over a large sum of money while leaving the country at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The bloggers went on to suggest that the CS's son was a pawn in a grand corruption.

While responding to the allegations, CS Yatani stated that the rumour had been designed to malign his family's name.

He added that he will be moving to court against the bloggers over the fake report.

"The social media reports by Alai and Nyakundi that one of my sons was arrested at the airport is false, malicious and utter nonsense.