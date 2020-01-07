Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday evening outlined the two main reasons why he had opted to finally select a candidate to deputize him.

In his statement to newsrooms, the Governor cited the bail terms he was given when he was released from custody last month as well as keeping the interest of the county first.

"The complexity of the situation in Nairobi became more intricate following my arraignment in court in December 2019, and the subsequent bail terms that, among other things, require me, as Governor, to stay out of office until the determination of the matter.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko picks Ann Mwenda Kananu for deputy governor post

"Given the foregoing, and in the interest of ensuring stability at Kenya's Capital City and largest County by economy and population, I do hereby nominate Anne Kananu Mwenda to the position of Deputy Governor," the Governor's statement.

Conditions Sonko set for deputy governor nominee

Governor Sonko had previously set a few conditions for his would-be deputy governor pick including that the nominee had to be female.

While appearing before the Senate, Governor Sonko had remained adamant that he would not pick a deputy unless a law was set to guide on how the process should be undertaken.

“The Supreme Court advisory was just that, an advisory, it was not a decree or a ruling, so it is not binding. There is no law compelling me or giving me a timeline for naming a deputy governor.”

“You are asking me which steps am taking to have a DG, I will not take any steps and I will not tell you of any steps until you have made a law compelling me to do so. If the Senate and Parliament in general make such a law, I swear I will comply,” Sonko had stated.