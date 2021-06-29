Nairobi Water Company announces disruption of supply

The supply of water from Kabete Water Treatment Works will be disrupted due ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway Highway.

The shutdown will facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline to the old pipeline at the junction of Waiyaki Way Road and James Gichuru Road.

The disruption of water supply will start from 6:00 am on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 to Thursday, 1 July 2021 at 6:00 am.

This will enable release of the road section between Nairobi School and the junction of Waiyaki Way Road and James Gichuru Road to the Nairobi Expressway road contractor.

Areas to be affected include:

Estates along Waiyaki Way, Rhapta Road, Parklands Road and Church Road Westlands, Highridge and Parklands areas Nairobi School, MP Shah Hospital Muguga Green Estate, Sarit Centre and the surrounding estates.

The water company has appealed to customers to use available water sparingly as it works towards restoring the supply.

The construction of the Nairobi Expressway has caused a lot of inconveniences for Nairobi residents.

Traffic

The construction works has resulted in the disruption of traffic along the Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.

Motorists are forced to stay in traffic jams for long hours resulting in wasted time, and fuel.

Electricity