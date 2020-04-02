Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris has come under fire after she branded sanitary towels that are to be distributed for free under the the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

Passaris took to social media when she announced that Nairobi girls would continue receiving the free sanitary government even during the Covid19 crisis that has interrupted the ordinary routine of most Kenyans.

"900 cartons of quality menstrual hygiene products dispatched today so that our girls in Nairobi County can experience their menstruation in dignity and free of shame. No one should choose between a sanitary pad or meal," she posted.

The legislator's post, however,m drew negative reactions as many netizens objected to the imposing image of the Women Rep that was engraved on the front side of each sanitary towel.

As of Thursday afternoon, the post had drawn over one thousand reactions - many of them from angry netizens who shamed Passaris over what they described as a cheap political manoeuvre.

"Its donated thru yr office not by u....why your pic...yr position is temporary but the donation should not be associated with u but yr office...next time think long term," Sital Chandaria said on Twitter.

"The cash she wasted branding the products can purchase another bunch," @gkmusyoka stated.

"Good gesture ma'am... I have to recognize your effort in helping the poor, women and PWDs... But you are way too loud, your picture is not necessary in this case," Jane Kyalo opined.

The sanitary pads are distributed by the Ministry of Education alongside the 47 women reps.

The tendering and procurement is also under the Ministry of Health while the resources are provided by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender Affairs.