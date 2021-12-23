RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta, who drove himself to the GTC Tower launch in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.
President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially commissioned the Global Trade Centre Tower in Westlands Nairobi on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

The event attracted business leaders from Kenya and across the region, giving testament that Nairobi was not erroneously chosen as the best city to work in Africa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening presided over the official commissioning of the Nairobi Global Trade Center Office Tower
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening presided over the official commissioning of the Nairobi Global Trade Center Office Tower Pulse Live Kenya

The Global Trade Centre comprises six imposing towers: a 47-level 3A Plus Office Tower, a 35-level hotel tower that will host the star-studded US chain JW Marriott hotel and four residential apartment towers of 24 to 28 levels.

One of the team members involved in the construction disclosed that the project had already attracted investors before its completion.

I know a client who bought 8 residential units already,” the source disclosed.

Kenyan experts were involved in the planning, design, and construction stages of the 184-meter-high structure.

The project has contributed more than Sh800 million in taxes to the government and generated about 2,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Piercing into the sky at the heart of Westlands, the GTC tower has made its mark on Nairobi’s skyline.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

No entry into supermarkets and bars without proof of vaccination

No entry into supermarkets and bars without proof of vaccination

Dubai's ban on Kenya flights extended to Christmas Eve

Dubai's ban on Kenya flights extended to Christmas Eve

US advices tourists on places to avoid while in Kenya

US advices tourists on places to avoid while in Kenya

Kenya lifts ban on Uganda poultry products

Kenya lifts ban on Uganda poultry products

Dubai ruler's divorce makes headlines as 'biggest' in UK history

Dubai ruler's divorce makes headlines as 'biggest' in UK history

Uhuru rewards 24 KRA bosses after surpassing revenue target

Uhuru rewards 24 KRA bosses after surpassing revenue target

Rachel celebrates Ruto's birthday and 29 years of marriage

Rachel celebrates Ruto's birthday and 29 years of marriage

Ruto on the spot after launching police station

Ruto on the spot after launching police station

Trending

Lucrative deal Babu Owino offered DJ Evolve [Details]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Govt's plan to replace KRA Pin set in motion

President Uhuru Kenyatta showing his Huduma Namba card after receiving it in December 2020

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosts hundreds of children at State House for Christmas Party [Photos]

For 11 days North Koreans will not laugh, drink and shop...find out why

WONSAN, NORTH KOREA - APRIL 26: Kim Jong Il on a Propaganda Fresco, on April 26, 2010 in Wonsan, North Korea. (Photo by Eric LAFFORGUE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)