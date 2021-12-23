Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

The event attracted business leaders from Kenya and across the region, giving testament that Nairobi was not erroneously chosen as the best city to work in Africa.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Global Trade Centre comprises six imposing towers: a 47-level 3A Plus Office Tower, a 35-level hotel tower that will host the star-studded US chain JW Marriott hotel and four residential apartment towers of 24 to 28 levels.

One of the team members involved in the construction disclosed that the project had already attracted investors before its completion.

“I know a client who bought 8 residential units already,” the source disclosed.

Kenyan experts were involved in the planning, design, and construction stages of the 184-meter-high structure.

The project has contributed more than Sh800 million in taxes to the government and generated about 2,000 jobs directly and indirectly.