Police in Naivasha moved in and arrested a 42-year old woman who confessed to murdering her four children on Saturday, 27 June 2020.

Reports indicate that the four children (three girls and one boy) were first poisoned by their mother before being strangled to death.

The mother of six confessed to a friend who alerted the police, leading to the arrest on Saturday evening.

Naivasha Sub County Police Commander Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect is in lawful police custody.

“The accused first told her friend that her children were admitted to the Naivasha Sub-County hospital with chest pains before confessing a few hours later that she had strangled them,” said Waweru.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Motive of the murders

The four were suffocated inside the sitting room before the accused took them to the bedroom in the morning and went into hiding.

Two of her six children were away at the time of the murders.

A police officer involved in the investigations stated that “She (the suspect) took turns to strangle the four and slept in the same house until today (Saturday) morning when she walked away from the house”.

The Naivasha Sub County Police Commander said they are continuing with the investigations to establish the motive of the killing of the minors.

“We are at the very initial stages of the probe and at this point, we cannot divulge much details,” he added.