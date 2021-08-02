New deadline for 2021 KCPE, KCSE registration

The new date will affect candidates scheduled to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE).

The deadline which had previously been slated for July 31st, 2021 has now been pushed to August 14th, 2021.

A statement from the CS noted that the change had been made following a request from school heads.

"Since the exercise closed on July 31st, 2021, a number of Head Teachers and Principals have requested the Kenya National Examinations Council to allow them time to mop up all candidates that may not have been registered by the deadline owing to one reason or the other, including the school movements attributed to the effects of Covid-19.