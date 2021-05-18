Nick Ruto's cryptic message on ongoing Juja and Bonchari by-elections

With a following of just over 6,000, the young Ruto has turned his timeline into a political commentary which aligns itself with his father's political philosophies.

On Tuesday morning, Nick waded in on the by-elections that were being conducted in two constituencies - Juja in Kiambu County and Bonchari in Kisii County.

Both by-elections had candidates from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party which is associated with DP Ruto.

The UDA outfit has been seen as the primary vehicle for flexing and gauging DP Ruto's political muscle in various regions of the country ahead of his 2022 bid for presidency.

The young Ruto tweeted: "We are watching keenly Bonchari and Juja."