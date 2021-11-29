NMS shortlists 2,000 Kenyans for county jobs [List]

In an advert in the local newspapers on Monday, November 29, NMS announced that the interviews and physical checks would be conducted at City Stadium.

The names of the over 2,000 shortlisted candidates were published on the NMS website and can be accessed on www.nms.go.ke.

NMS Director Major General Mohamed Badi Pulse Live Kenya

The job seekers are required to appear for the interviews on the date and time indicated against their names on the list, between December 1 and December 2.

Candidates will also be asked to provide original copies of their ID cards, academic certificates and valid certificates of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“Note that the short-listed candidates will be required to participate in Physical exercises that may require appropriate sportswear,” read part of the advert.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) plans to hire at least 1,000 new enforcement officers to replace the inspectorate department's aging manpower.

Nearly 75 percent of the personnel at City Hall will retire in the next three years, necessitating early recruitment.