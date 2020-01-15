Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Wednesday moved to end rising anxiety ahead of the Western region's Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting to be held in Kakamega on Saturday January 18.

The meeting to be held at the famous Bukhungu Stadium has raised political temperatures in the area as some of the area politicians insisted that the meeting had been organised by Atwoli for purposes of appointing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as the Luhya kingpin.

However, the Cotu boss on Wednesday said the meeting was purely to rally the Luhya nation behind the BBI process and ensure that its interests are well protected.

"The Luhya nation must be there in the BBI process. If there will be positions, we will be there and our interests must be protected. Millions of Luhyas will be attending the meeting either physically or following it on live TV."

Atwoli dismissed a parallel meeting organised by Kakamega leaders who are skeptical of the BBI meeting.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has been leading a number of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto to hold a parallel rally in Mumias town, but Atwoli insisted that there would be no meeting in Mumias town.

"We have been following all those people organizing that Mumias meeting. We have their names and I can assure you, none of them will leave their homes. Luhya people will not allow a few people to spoil such a historic meeting. Their wives will be the first ones to arrest them and place them on house arrest. Those without wives will have a rough day," the Cotu boss stated.