NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

Dennis Milimo

The viral video of young General Service Unit (GSU) graduates angered Kenyans

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement condemning General Service Unit (GSU) officers captured in viral video making reckless and irresponsible remarks hours after their pass-out.

In a statement, NPS said that the behavior portrayed in the viral video is unacceptable and appropriate measures will be taken against the graduates.

“Attention of the NPS is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media depicting newly graduated GSU officers recording themselves as they make some irresponsible and reckless remarks. We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS.

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens,” reads part of the statement.

NPS added that the remarks made in the clip are regrettable and stand condemned.

“The oath of allegiance they took as part of their graduation is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to service. The remarks as made in the clip are therefore regrettable and stand condemned.

"An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident. GSU is renown for its focused training aimed at producing highly disciplined and responsible officers,” the statement adds.

Pass-out

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the 48th pass-out of GSU officers at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus in Nairobi County where 2,502 new officers were incorporated into the service.

