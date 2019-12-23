Commuters were left stranded on Thika Superhighway following a crackdown by NTSA and police on Monday morning.

Reports indicated that 58 un-roadworthy vehicles were impounded during the crackdown which left travelers stranded.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had also advised motorists to use alternative roads as a section of Thika Super highway would be closed from Sunday 22 to Tuesday 24.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, KeNHA said that the road would be closed to aid in the erection of a footbridge at Witeithie.