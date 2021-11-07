NTV headline sparks outrage as Kenyans term it as misleading

The update posted on Monday morning quickly became a topic of discussion online as commentators complained of misreporting and "clout-chasing".

Nation had posted an update on orders issued by High Court Judge Oguttu Mboya to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), approving the eviction of 174 traders from Gikomba Market.

Justice Oguttu ordered traders who had set up their businesses near the Pumwani Majengo Health Centre to vacate the area to allow for the expansion of the facility.

"Whatever temporary structures that the Petitioners may have constructed, for purposes of sheltering as against sunshine and rain, are in such a state that the Petitioners can relocate the same elsewhere, provided that the requisite notices are served. Voluntary vacation of the suit premises by the Petitioners, shall not cause or occasion any irreparable loss, whatsoever," the judge ruled.

The media house left out details of the number of traders who would be evicted in its headline, which instead read, "Court allows NMS to evict mitumba traders from Gikomba market".

