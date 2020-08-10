ODM Leader Raila Odinga has now admitted that the National Super Alliance (NASA) is a dead entity.

Odinga said the coalition had been formed with the intention of winning the 2017 general election which it failed to do.

He said the moment the elections were held and NASA failed to capture power, it had expired and therefore ceased to exist.

"NASA was a pre-election coalition formed to capture power. After the election it did not form the government so it expired naturally," Odinga said.

The ODM Leader said his party members would continue to play an active role as an Opposition by keeping the government in check.

"There are members from our party who are actively keeping the government in check and opposing some of the government motions which they do not agree with, he added.

He declined to comment on a statement by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka whoc claimed to have had a secret deal where Raila would support him for the Presidency in 2022.

"I don't want to talk about that since I don't know the context he said it. I would remember it if we had had such a discussion," the former Prime Minister said.

On the BBI process, Odinga said the road to a referendum was well on course noting that the only reason the BBI report had been delayed was due to the Covid19 crisis.