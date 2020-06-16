ODM Party leadership appears to be split over the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Standard quoted National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed who gave a different opinion on the matter.

Mbadi said that the party was yet to take a position on the impeachment adding that ODM would go through the evidence provided.

“ODM has not taken a position. I have the feeling that senators have the ability to serve justice to the MCAs and the governor," the ODM chairman was quoted by the Standard.

"They have the ability to look at the law, the accusations and the evidence by the MCAs before taking a decision,” he added.

Withdrawn remarks

Suna East MP Mohammed Junet had earlier in the week claimed that Waiguru was being fought because she's a woman.

He later told the publication that a new decision was taken by the party over the weekend and Mbadi was not aware of it.

Junet stated that ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga will call Mbadi to communicate the latest position which the party had taken on Waiguru's impeachment.

Mbadi then called the publication and recanted his statement saying: “I have had a fruitful discussion with the party leader, and it would only be fair to withdraw my earlier remarks.”