The Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee has elected a new chair and vice chairperson.

Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko was on Thursday announced as the committee's new chairperson, replacing Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

Both being elected Senators from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

"Members of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee has today elected Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko as its Chairperson and Marsabit Sen Hargura Godana as his Vice Chair.

"Senator Ayacko thanked the members for having faith in him by electing him unanimously to the powerful sessional watchdog Committee. Senator Ayacko has taken over the leadership of the committee from Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri," a statement by the Senate read.

Other members of the committee are Senators Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang'a), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Ledama Olekina (Narok) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).