Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has assured Kenyans that there will be justice for Kianjokoma brothers - Benson Njiru and Emanuel Mutura.
Officers suspended - IG Mutyambai assures Kenyans of justice for Kianjokoma brothers
IG Mutyambai issues statement
In a statement on Monday, IG Mutyambai revealed that action had been taken against the officers involved in the killing.
"Good morning, first, my sincere condolences to the Kianjokama family. IPOA has concluded investigations on the matter and forwarded the file to the DPP for action. Meanwhile, all the officers have been suspended with immediate effect to pave way for prosecution.
"I assure you that justice for the Kianjokoma brothers will be served, but this can only be done if we allow the proper due process to take place with concrete evidence that can stand a trial in the court of justice," the IG's statement read.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke