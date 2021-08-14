The two went missing after they were reportedly picked by police at the Kianjakoma shopping center in Embu on August 1 for breaking curfew regulations. Their bodies were later found at Embu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary on August 3.

Former Manyatta OCS Adullahi Yaya and former Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya who were recently transferred had claimed that the two brothers died after jumping out of a police vehicle to escape arrest.

However, autopsy showed the victims had multiple injuries in the heads and elbows. On Friday, August 13, hundreds of mourners attended their funeral at Kianjakoma Primary school as well as leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Pulse Live Kenya

Poignant tributes and calls for justice for the brothers have dominated social media as Kenyans fear the officers involved in the killing will soon walk away scot-free.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service (IAU) are currently investigating the matter which grabbed headlines.

Twitter users have also demanded for the resignation of Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang'i as well as the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai citing that cases of police officers killing innocent Kenyans is on the rise.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i visited the brothers’ family on Wednesday, August 11 accompanied by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and senior security officials.

"I was briefed on the case and I am looking into the report. I do not want to say what we shall do but we shall follow the law.