Kenyans react angrily to exam cheating exposé done by American TV station, CBS

According to the exposé the students use websites like "Essay JedII" to connect with writers in Kenya who they hire to do their schoolwork, from one-off essays to completing entire college degrees.

The story revealed the writers charge between sh.2000 and sh.5000 for a page of work in a process referred to as "contract cheating."

The writers typically take a 75% cut of the profits and then subcontract some of the work out to other writers, who can earn as little as sh.500 a page.

The reporter, Debora Patta said the idea for the investigative piece was prompted by numerous complaints by the American authorities and scholars who emphasised the practice amounts to academic cheating.

"Contract cheating is a big risk to American society as more graduates were being regarded as professionals even when they lacked the skills and knowledge required," Patta said.

One interviewee confessed that he had been doing exams and other academic writing work for several years on behalf of an American student. He explained that the student paid to do his undergraduate degree as well as his master's degree.

"I did his degree and right now I'm doing his master's degree...he has also promised me that I am going to do his Ph.D.," he revealed.

Apparently writers are so good to a point, American students sometimes express concern that the performance is too good.

"There is one that I did and the student got 97 percent, and the teacher told the student that the performance did not look like his based on past results of the student.

The student told me to lower my performance on the papers so that it looks fair and plausible that I did it," the interviewee added.

Kenyans on twitter on the other hand were disappointed at the fact that the whistleblowers chose to openly expose a business that has helped a lot of unemployed youth earn a living.

Some tweeps were disappointed at the fact the US broadcaster chose to film most of the exposé in a slum.