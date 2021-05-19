Only 100K vaccines left as Covid-19 deaths hit 3,035

Of the cases 363 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 214 are males and 162 females. The youngest is a two - day-old - infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 166,382 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,756,846.

Today 318 patients have recovered from the disease, 248 from the Home Based and Isolation Care , while 70 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 117,235 of whom 83,054 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program , while 31,181 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 7 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while 7 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,035.

A total of 1,074 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,626 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program. 107 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 69 on supplemental oxygen.

17 patients are on observation. Another 93 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 89 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).