Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has been detained for an additional seven days, as he awaits his bail ruling, in a case where he is charged of incitement.

The new directive was given by a Nakuru court, to allow detectives to conclude investigations.

Sudi will be detained at Nakuru Central Police Station.

On Monday, the same court ordered that the Kapsaret MP be detained for two days, as he awaited to be charged.

The legislator was arraigned at a Nakuru court following a weekend where he evaded arrest, but eventually surrendered to the police.

The prosecution had requested a 14-day detention for the MP to allow for investigations while the MP's lawyers made an application for bail.

