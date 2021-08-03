The media reported that Aydin who had accompanied for the botched trip may have spooked immigration officials who denied DP Ruto clearance to travel to Uganda.

"I woke up to the shocking news spread by gutter press Daily Nation and idle bloggers the likes of Robert Alai spreading malicious stories about Businessman Harun Aydin. Harun is a Turkish investor interested in modern fruit farming and not a terrorist as alleged," Sudi began.

He claimed that the media was being used to tarnish the reputation of the businessman and in extension, that of DP Ruto.

“If Alai or any of these busybodies have any shamba then we are willing to engage then plant modern fruits on it,” Sudi challenged.

“If anyone is in doubt about the details of Mr Harun then they can visit the Turkish embassy for more information,” he added.

There were also claims from social media that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni had a hand in Ruto’s failed trip.

However, Sudi said that Museveni would not have allowed someone of questionable repute to invest in the country.

“Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is not a kid to deal with someone of questionable repute, you can use your diplomatic connection and inquire from ‘Ssebo’ himself the kind of interest that the businessman (Harun Aydin) has in Uganda,” Sudi concluded.

In its report, Nation said that an insider had disclosed a secret meeting where Ruto travelled to Zanzibar alongside Aydin.

“On July 5 he departed with DP and returned from Sudan on July 2 through Eldoret. On July 23 he departed with DP for Zanzibar and returned on July 24 through Wilson Airport,” the source said.

The insider also disclosed that Aydin had travelled to Kenya 5 times this year alone and also went to Uganda with Ruto in July.

Ruto’s office speaks

According to a passenger manifest obtained by Pulse Live, Ruto was to be accompanied by Aydin as well as Eric Ruto, David Langat, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kinango MP, Benjamin Tayari and Elijah Rono.

The MPs chose to continue the journey after receiving clearance from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi but the rest were forced to abandon the trip.

The DP had chartered a Cessna 560XL private jet registered using tail number 5Y-WHB.

"When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. We are surprised. This has never happened in the last nine years," DP's spokesperson David Mugonyi confirmed.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle just moments after the news was confirmed, DP Ruto seemed to have accepted his fate.