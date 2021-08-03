Ruto Ally who spooked gov't officials in botched Uganda trip- Insider reveals

Kenyans were treated to a political blame game between the government and the DP’s camp but insiders have now explained that the presence of a Turkish national Harun Aydin may have spooked immigration officials.

Speaking to Nation, the insider said that Aydin had travelled to Kenya 5 times this year alone and had accompanied Ruto in his recent trip to Kampala and Zanzibar in July.

“On July 5 he departed with DP and returned from Sudan on July 2 through Eldoret. On July 23 he departed with DP for Zanzibar and returned on July 24 through Wilson Airport,” the source said.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to a passenger manifest obtained by Pulse Live, Ruto was to be accompanied by Aydin as well as Eric Ruto, David Langat, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kinango MP, Benjamin Tayari and Elijah Rono.

The MPs choose to continue the journey after receiving clearance from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi but the rest were forced to abandon the trip.

The DP had chartered a Cessna 560XL private jet registered using tail number 5Y-WHB.

"When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. We are surprised. This has never happened in the last nine years," DP's spokesperson David Mugonyi confirmed.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle just moments after the news was confirmed, DP Ruto seemed to have accepted his fate.

He stated: "Isorait....tumwachie MUNGU (It's alright, we leave it to God)."

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, commenting on the incident, claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was behind the grounding orders.

"The President is revenging on his Deputy because of Kiambaa loss. What happened to fair play? The President has blocked the DP from performing his official duties now he is blocking him from his private engagements this is ridiculous show of deep sense of insecurity and tactlessness," the Senator argued.

He added: "The Deputy President has never ever required any clearance to travel out of the country. There is NO law/regulation requiring him to seek clearance before travel for any public or private engagement. What happened today is a sheer act of impunity and gross violation of the Constitution."