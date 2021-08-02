DP Ruto barred from leaving the country

According to Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, the DP and members of his entourage were on Monday hindered from flying out of the country.

The Senator divulged that DP Ruto had planned to travel to Uganda on a trip in his personal, private capacity.

He further claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i had issued the orders which saw the DP allegedly barred from travel.

The DP's handlers confirmed the incident which took place at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) adding that the DP had been asked to seek clearance from the Head of Public Service.

"When he got to the airport, he was asked to seek clearance from Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. We are surprised. This has never happened in the last nine years," DP's spokesperson David Mugonyi confirmed.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle just moments after the news was confirmed, DP Ruto seemed to have accepted his fate.

He stated: "Isorait....tumwachie MUNGU (It's alright, we leave it to God)."

The DP's allies, picking up on the second-in-command's comment responded with messages of solidarity.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot stated: "No one is above the law. We are a Constitutional Democracy. It is the constitution for all of us or None of us at all. What we shall not accept is for someone to live under the illusion that they are above the law. Someone is playing with a coin next to a pit latrine."

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, commenting on the incident, claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was behind the grounding orders.

"The President is revenging on his Deputy because of Kiambaa loss. What happened to fair play? The President has blocked the DP from performing his official duties now he is blocking him from his private engagements this is ridiculous show of deep sense of insecurity and tactlessness," the Senator argued.