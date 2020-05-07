Panic after man collapses and dies outside a bank

Mombasa CBD residents were left in shock after a man collapsed and died outside a bank.

The 71-year-old is reported to have informed security officers at the facility he was having breathing difficulties.

“We were alerted of the man’s sudden death by bank officials and got in touch with medical personnel who arrived and took the body to the Coast Provincial General Hospital mortuary,” Mombasa Sub-County police commander Eliud Arumba said.

He, however, declined to reveal the identity of the man until his family is notified of the incident.

This comes barely two days after a body was found lying outside the gates of Coast Provincial General Hospital.

Reports that the man was denied access to the health facility were refuted by Mombasa County Executive in charge of Heath, Hazel Koitaba.