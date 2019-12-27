A 30 year old man has been arrested in Kirinyaga county for allegedly forcing a two years old boy to drink beer during Christmas.

Fearing for the life of the young boy, family members rushed the boy to the hospital for treatment while demanding for the arrest of the suspect identified as Mercus Kinyua from Nyakio village.

According to a local daily, it was after the news spread throughout the village that the area chief ordered for the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Nguka location chief David Muriithi Gikunju blamed the county government of Kirinyaga for licensing village bars and also urge parents to take care of their children during the festive season. The chief also noted that the father’s boy owns a bar which might have been the reason why the suspect took advantage and forced the small boy to drink beer.

The suspect is being held at the Nguka police station waiting to be arraigned in court.