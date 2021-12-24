RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police tell citizens to avoid speculation on Itumbi case

Cyprian Kimutai

Itumbi disappeared on Thursday, December 23

Police have officially launched an investigation following the alleged hostage-taking and ill treatment of Digital Strategist and Hustler Nation Spokesman Dennis Itumbi.

"The matter has since been reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under OB number 10/23/12/2021," National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said.

Itumbi disappeared on Thursday afternoon and was found alive on Friday but badly fractured after six hours of ill treatment.

"Police have since launched an investigation with a view to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We appeal to members of the public to be patient during the investigation and should, therefore, desist from speculation," read the NPS statement.

Itumbi had fractured both his two legs and his left hand. He had injuries on most of his body parts when he was found naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani by a taxi driver. At the time he told the driver he thought he was in Eldoret.

Additionally, the police have called on members of the public with information regarding the incident to reach out.

“We, therefore, appeal to the members of the public who have information regarding the incident to volunteer and report to any police station or through the hotline numbers 999,112 or 0800 722 203," Shioso concluded.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing
Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso at the podium during a past press briefing Pulse Live Kenya

Itumbi's abductors changed to different cars as they drove around with him. They communicated on phones saying they were on way to Eldoret which made him think it was true.

Itumbi was later taken to Uhai Neema hospital in Kasarani area for attention and put on a drip and later moved to Nairobi West.

Cyprian Kimutai

