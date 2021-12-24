Police tell citizens to avoid speculation on Itumbi case

"The matter has since been reported at Thindigua Police Post and booked under OB number 10/23/12/2021," National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said.

Itumbi disappeared on Thursday afternoon and was found alive on Friday but badly fractured after six hours of ill treatment.

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

"Police have since launched an investigation with a view to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We appeal to members of the public to be patient during the investigation and should, therefore, desist from speculation," read the NPS statement.

Itumbi had fractured both his two legs and his left hand. He had injuries on most of his body parts when he was found naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani by a taxi driver. At the time he told the driver he thought he was in Eldoret.

Additionally, the police have called on members of the public with information regarding the incident to reach out.

“We, therefore, appeal to the members of the public who have information regarding the incident to volunteer and report to any police station or through the hotline numbers 999,112 or 0800 722 203," Shioso concluded.

Itumbi's abductors changed to different cars as they drove around with him. They communicated on phones saying they were on way to Eldoret which made him think it was true.