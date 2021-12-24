RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

One of the photos shows blood oozing from his left eye

Digital Strategist and Hustler Nation Spokesman Dennis Itumbi is currently recuperating in hospital after allegedly being beaten and tortured by his abductors.

David Itumbi (Itumbi’s brother) took to social media to give an update on his brother by sharing his photos while in a hospital bed after a mysterious abduction on Thursday afternoon.

The photos in question shows the vocal Itumbi on a hospital bed writhing in pain, his hands and legs bandaged.

One of the photos shows blood oozing from his left eye.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in. (See pictures) Please pray for his recovery. Asanteni for your many prayers and support,” reads the update from David Itumbi.

Itumbi was reportedly picked up by three men as he left a barbershop in Thindigua, Kiambu Road, and bundled into the back seat of a Toyota Premio KBL 455S, that drove towards the city centre.

Itumbi has been found at a time Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were calling for his release.

“Dennis Itumbi @OleItumbi is in the hands of Uhuru Kenyatta through his boys @FredMatiangi, @IG_NPS& Director of Military Intelligence under General Robert Kibochi.We expect you to release him now unconditionally. If anything happens to Dennis you will personally be held responsible,” shared Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

