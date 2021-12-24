Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

David Itumbi (Itumbi’s brother) took to social media to give an update on his brother by sharing his photos while in a hospital bed after a mysterious abduction on Thursday afternoon.

The photos in question shows the vocal Itumbi on a hospital bed writhing in pain, his hands and legs bandaged.

One of the photos shows blood oozing from his left eye.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in. (See pictures) Please pray for his recovery. Asanteni for your many prayers and support,” reads the update from David Itumbi.

Itumbi was reportedly picked up by three men as he left a barbershop in Thindigua, Kiambu Road, and bundled into the back seat of a Toyota Premio KBL 455S, that drove towards the city centre.

Itumbi has been found at a time Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were calling for his release.