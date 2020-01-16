Police have withdrawn a license that had been issued to Deputy President William Ruto's allies for a meeting in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The meeting was set to happen at Bukhungu Stadium on the same day as a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) event organized on the same day at the same venue.

A letter sent to the organizers - former Senator Boni Khalwale and former CS Rashid Echesa - explained that the police were avoiding any occurrence of violence.

Police cancel license for meeting organized by Boni Khalawale on the same day as BBI event

"This is to notify you that this office has cancelled your permit to carry out the exercise...by this letter, be informed that any person contravening this directive will be held criminally responsible," the letter from Mumias OCS Albert Chebii read in part.

Mudavadi, Wetangula meeting cancelled

The cancellation comes just a day after a similar injunction was issued to former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

"This is to notify you that this office has cancelled your permit to carry out the above exercise [a public consultative forum] purportedly scheduled to take place on 18/01/2020 at Nabongo Sports Ground due to security reasons.

"You are advised to inform your participants of the changes and comply accordingly…Any person contravening this directive will be held criminally responsible," a letter from Mumias OCPD Peter Kattam to the two read.

File image of Moses Wetangula with Msalia Mudavadi at a past event. Police cancel license for meeting organized by Boni Khalawale on the same day as BBI event

In addition, the OCPD further claimed that there would be no police officers available to offer security at their event as they have been deployed to maintain order at the BBI event.

The BBI event is set to continue as planned on Saturday. Among those who have organized the event are: COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.