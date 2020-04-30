Police shot and killed 2 suspects who are accused of killing a university student on April 22, 2020 and taking a hospital hostage.

The two allegedly engaged Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in a shootout that led to their deaths on Thursday.

"Two Robbery w/Violence suspects who on 22nd April, 2020 shot dead a 24-yr-old 4th year Meru University student during a robbery at Phadam Hospital in Umoja II-Nrb were today fatally injured in a shootout with detectives at Kona area along Eastern bypass," a statement by DCI read in part.

Phadam Hospital

According to the report, the suspects were spotted by the police and tried to evade arrest on a motorcycle.

"SSU and CR & IB detectives who have been pursuing the suspects who, besides killing Rogers Opiyo held hostage and robbed a doctor, two security guards, receptionist and two patients of their valuables spotted them at the said location. On sighting the officers, the two boarded a motorbike with no registration numbers. A chase ensued where they abandoned the bike and jumped over the perimeter fence to Gichea farm amidst the shootout which culminated in their death," the DCI report stated.

Two civilians were injured during the exchange between police and the suspects.

Police recovered a pistol with two rounds of ammunition and are said to be searching for a second pistol that was tossed by the suspects during the police chase.

"One of the suspects had in 2018 been arraigned for Robbery with Violence, released on bond & thereafter absconded court. A warrant of arrest was issued by Makadara Law Courts whereby he was arrested for contempt of court & arraigned. He was again released after a week but disappeared.

"The DCI warns any unlicensed persons having in their possession any firearms to surrender the same to their nearest police stations, as solid legal measures will be taken against those in defiance," the statement read.