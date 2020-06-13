One person has been seriously injured after a police Helicopter with six occupants crash-landed at Kaithe Kithoka, in Meru County.

Five others escaped with minor injuries and they are currently undergoing treatment at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

According to Meru police commander Patrick Lumumba the officers in the chopper were headed to Marsabit for a security meeting.

The cause of the early morning accident is not yet clear.

In a tweet, the National Police Service confirmed that another aircraft has been dispatched to airlift the injured officers to Nairobi for further treatment.

“This Morning,@NPSOfficial_KE chopper carrying Eastern regional security team, crash landed at Kaithe in Meru county. The two pilots and four passengers aboard the ill-fated aircraft are receiving medical attention at Meru Level V Hospital. An aircraft has been dispatched to airlift them to Nairobi for further treatment” reads a tweet from the National Police Service.